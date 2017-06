Sponsored Links



Mauro Ranallo announced on his Instagram account that he will be taking over commentating duties for NXT.

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team. A post shared by Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

