News & Notes: Smackdown This Week, Ric & Charlotte's Book, WWE in Phoenix

Sponsored Links

WWE's book on Ric and Charlotte Flair, titled "Second Nature" is now scheduled for a release on September 19. Originally, it was due out in July.





The 6/20 Smackdown Live show in Dayton only had 3,100 paid fans so WWE had everyone sit on one side of the arena, which is the side that was facing the cameras and thus, the side that was shot.





The reason for having both Raw and Smackdown in Phoenix on back-to-back nights next month is because the company knew that the Tuesday show would be a tough draw (4th of July) and so they held a two-for-one special where fans who bought a Raw ticket at regular price were given a Smackdown ticket for free. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more