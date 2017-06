Sponsored Links

On Raw, when Corey Graves was talking to Big Cass about a lump the size of a baseball on the back of his head that wasn't treated and didn't exist, it was WWE taking a shot at CM Punk.





For those who remember, Punk and WWE are currently in court over a "golf ball" sized growth that Punk claims he has but wasn't treated for.





