Various Notes: More on Ranallo/WWE, Jeff Jarrett Says Impact Owns "Broken", more
-- In a followup to the Mauro Ranallo announcement that he is back with WWE, he has actually signed a new contract with the company which supersedes the old deal that was set to expire in less than two months. The two sides have been negotiating on a new agreement for weeks, and was finalized in early June.
-- Ranallo will be working a way more limited schedule and will continue to also work for Bellator and Showtime but he will not be involved with New Japan in any way now.
-- Jeff Jarrett recently stated that the ownership of the "broken" gimmick is undoubtedly with Impact/Anthem:
-- Matt's wife, Reby, clearly disagrees and she went off on another Twitter rant upon reading/hearing/seeing Jarrett's words.
-- As reported yesterday, Rusev is set to return to live events this weekend and as it turns out, he is also scheduled for Smackdown on Tuesday but it's not clear whether he will finally be used on TV.