Various Notes: More on Ranallo/WWE, Jeff Jarrett Says Impact Owns "Broken", more

-- In a followup to the Mauro Ranallo announcement that he is back with WWE, he has actually signed a new contract with the company which supersedes the old deal that was set to expire in less than two months. The two sides have been negotiating on a new agreement for weeks, and was finalized in early June.

-- Ranallo will be working a way more limited schedule and will continue to also work for Bellator and Showtime but he will not be involved with New Japan in any way now.

-- Jeff Jarrett recently stated that the ownership of the "broken" gimmick is undoubtedly with Impact/Anthem:

“Jeff Hardy has been one of my best friends for 20 years, you can look on my social media and their social media, and we take family vacations together but business is business,” Jarrett continued. “So when it relates to IP it’s real simple, there is a publisher who owns the property, there is a writer who gets credit and can monetize it, then there is the performers. There is no question that Broken Matt and Brother Nero’s performances were off the charts good. But when it comes to ownership to me it’s almost a silly squabble, it’s never been in question. Impact are the owners.”

-- Matt's wife, Reby, clearly disagrees and she went off on another Twitter rant upon reading/hearing/seeing Jarrett's words.

-- As reported yesterday, Rusev is set to return to live events this weekend and as it turns out, he is also scheduled for Smackdown on Tuesday but it's not clear whether he will finally be used on TV.