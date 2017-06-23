Mauro Ranallo On WWE Hiatus: "I Was Willing To Walk Away From My Dream Job"

Sponsored Links



New NXT announcer and the former voice of SmackDown Live, Mauro Ranallo, recently spoke with Dan Gelston of the Associated Press and commented on his recent hiatus from WWE.

"I was willing to walk away from my dream job, let’s leave it at that,” Ranallo said. “In order for me to do that, I had to be true to my convictions and what makes you a human being."

Ranallo, who also recently signed with Bellator MMA, which airs on Spike TV and will return to pay-per-view with their first-ever event at Madison Square Garden in New York City this coming Saturday, also spoke about his upcoming gig as part of the broadcast team for the massive Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Showtime Boxing PPV on August 26th.

"Dealing with my own health issues and where I come from, I’m not supposed to be here,” Ranallo said. “Now I’m calling one of the biggest MMA events of the years, calling the biggest prizefight of the year, and the fact that I’ll soon be getting back into professional wrestling ... I wouldn’t trade places with anybody."

Check out the complete Mauro Ranallo interview at APNews.com.