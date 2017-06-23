Final Lineup For Tonight's ROH: Best In The World 2017 PPV

Ring Of Honor (ROH) returns to pay-per-view with their "Best In The World" tonight.
Featured below is the final lineup for the ROH: Best In The World 2017 PPV, which goes down live from the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
ROH: BEST IN THE WORLD 2017
* Christopher Daniels vs. Cody Rhodes (ROH World Title)
* The Young Bucks vs. War Machine (ROH World Tag-Team Titles)
* Kushida vs. Marty Scurll (ROH TV Title)
* Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys (ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Titles)
* Jay Lethal vs. Silas Young
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Hangman Page (Strap Match)
* Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia vs. Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible
* Caprice Coleman, Kenny King, Shane Taylor & Rhett Titus vs. Jay White, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (Losing Team Must Disband)
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.