Jeff Jarrett Teases "Very, Very Special Guest" For Slammiversary XV

Impact Wrestling management figure Jeff Jarrett took to social media on Friday to tease a "very, very special guest" appearing at the promotion's "Slammiversary XV" pay-per-view on July 2nd.

"Slammiversary week just got even bigger...more details coming...very, very special guest is coming..." wrote Jarrett in a tweet posted today, which also included the hashtags, "#Slamm15! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling."

In an separate tweet, the Impact Wrestling founder added, "(1) For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary..."

Slammiversary XV takes place in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, July 2, 2017, airing live on pay-per-view.




