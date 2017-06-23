Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases This Week (6/22)

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 23, 2017 - 5:22pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The Thursday, June 22nd episode of Impact Wrestling finished with 342,000 viewers, according to a report by Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 327,000 viewers, marking an increase of 4.5 percent (15,000 viewers) for this week's show.

Impact Wrestling this week was the third straight show from India, and featured James Storm & Alberto El Patron beating Ethan Carter III and Bobby Lashley via disqualification in the main event.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.