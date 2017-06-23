Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases This Week (6/22)

Sponsored Links



The Thursday, June 22nd episode of Impact Wrestling finished with 342,000 viewers, according to a report by Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 327,000 viewers, marking an increase of 4.5 percent (15,000 viewers) for this week's show.

Impact Wrestling this week was the third straight show from India, and featured James Storm & Alberto El Patron beating Ethan Carter III and Bobby Lashley via disqualification in the main event.