Mauro Ranallo Talks UFC Fighters Going To Bellator, His Success Level & More

Sponsored Links



As noted, new NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo, who also recently signed with Bellator MMA as an announcer and will serve as part of the broadcast team for the upcoming mega-Showtime Boxing PPV featuring Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor, was interviewed this week by Dan Gelston of the Associated Press. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his level of success right now: “I’ve never been more successful than I am right now."

On talents leaving UFC for Bellator MMA: “You’re seeing now where highly-prized free agents are actually choosing to leave the UFC,” Ranallo said. “I think the healthier Bellator can be, the better it is for the entire sport, especially the athletes who, let’s face it, need to be paid more. They need the opportunity to negotiate and have an option. Bellator definitely presents that.”

On upcoming gigs he has on the horizon: "Dealing with my own health issues and where I come from, I’m not supposed to be here, now I’m calling one of the biggest MMA events of the years, calling the biggest prizefight of the year ... and the fact that I’ll soon be getting back into professional wrestling, I wouldn’t trade places with anybody."

Check out the complete Mauro Ranallo interview at APNews.com.