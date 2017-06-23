Vince McMahon Congratulates WWE Stars On Teen Choice Award Nominations

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to social media on Thursday to congratulate John Cena on his nomination for the "Choice Male Athlete" category, as well as Sasha Banks and The Bella Twins in the "Choice Female Athlete" category in the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

"Congratulations [Sasha Banks], [John Cena], and [The Bella Twins] on your [Teen Choice] awards nominations," wrote McMahon via his official Twitter account yesterday, tagging all four and including the hashtag, "#RoleModels" in his tweet (see below).

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air on FOX on Sunday, August 13th.




