Orton/Mahal Slow-Mo Footage, Mike & Maria, Austin Reviews MITB PPV

- WWE released the official theme song for Mike & Maria Kanellis, "True Love," on their official WWE Music YouTube channel. You can check it out via the video player embedded above.

Also new on the regular WWE YouTube channel is the following Slow Motion video of Randy Orton's recent attack of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on SmackDown Live.

- The latest episode of Steve Austin's weekly podcast, "The Steve Austin Show," features the WWE Hall Of Famer and Pro Wrestling Torch Editor Wade Keller reviewing the recent WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. You can download the episode right now at PodcastOne.com/Steve-Austin-Show.