Video: Ric Flair Issues PSA To Support Kane's Bid For Mayor Of Knox County

PSA To All Of Knoxville, TN pic.twitter.com/Ex3gjdaiN8 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 21, 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will be traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee on July 12th to offer his support to fellow WWE performer Glenn "Kane" Jacobs as he runs for Mayor of Knox County this year.

WWE's only two-time Hall Of Famer announced his support for Kane in a video released on his official Twitter page. You can check out the video above.