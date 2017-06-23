Jim Ross Describes Calling NJPW Shows Compared To WWE Shows

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently participated in a media conference call to promote the upcoming NJPW G1 Special airing on AXS TV.

During the call, "Good Ole' J.R." was asked by Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com about whether or not he changes his announcing style when calling NJPW shows compared to when he is announcing for WWE and/or NXT shows.

"Not at all," Ross said. "You broadcast what you see. In your style. By and large, that's how I work. It's especially how I work now. It's just natural instincts and both companies have been very, very good about allowing me to express myself and to interpret the matches to the very, very best of my ability."

J.R. continued, "It's almost like calling football. It's still the game. It's still wrestling. So for me I watch a wrestling match on my monitor or if I'm live in an arena, which makes it 10 times better, I watch what the cameramen provide me and I describe it accordingly. With how I feel, with how the story is progressing and the execution of the talents. All the while you want to put the talents over as best you can. And sometimes it's best not to say anything and let the crowd provide the lyrics."

On the subject, Ross concluded, "The wrestlers make the music and the announcers provide the lyrics," Ross said. "It all starts with the music."

NJPW's G1 Special goes down live on July 1st and will air on AXS TV on July 7th.