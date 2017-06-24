Backstage News on Possibility of Daniel Bryan Wrestling Again & His Contract Status

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Daniel Bryan underwent further testing in April and while the results are unknown, it's possible the results may have been encouraging as it would his recent comments on wanting to wrestle again. Bryan recently was quoted as saying that he's "working on it" in reference to his return to the ring.

-- Meltzer added that if Bryan does wrestle again, he doesn't feel like it will be with WWE as their lead physician Dr. Joseph Maroon is unlikely to change his mind and Vince McMahon won't go against him and there's also the complicating factor that WWE is embroiled in several ongoing lawsuits invoving their former talent and concussions.

-- Bryan's contract with WWE expires reportedly expires next summer, at which time the rumor is that he'll go to another promotion where he has a better chance of being cleared to return to the ring.




