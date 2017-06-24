News & Notes: JBL Screws Up, Women's MITB, Raw Brand Going to Asia

Sponsored Links

WWE clearly had a plan to push the women's Money in the Bank match as history making, but then to give the audience a finish that would be controversial, disliked and not historical as a way to generate interest in a rematch on TV.





On the 6/13 Smackdown Live when Lana attacked Naomi after her match and held up the Women's title, JBL accidentally used the word "belt" (a word WWE pretty much bans their commentators from using) to describe it as being the same color as Lana's dress.





It appears someone said something to him immediately because in a wide shot soon after, you could see him in a discussion despite his mic being off and a visible reaction acknowledging his mistake.





The Raw brand wrestlers leave after the 6/26 show in Los Angeles for a show on 6/28 in Singapore before shows in Tokyo on 6/30 and 7/1. The crew then returns for the 7/3 Raw in Phoenix, which is also the site for Smackdown Live the next night.







Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more