Chael Sonnen Talks About Trying Out For WCW, McGregor vs. Mayweather

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 24, 2017 - 2:43pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Bellator MMA fighter and former UFC mega-star Chael Sonnen recently appeared as a guest on X-Pac's 12360 Podcast. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On trying out for WCW at the Power Plant: "I went for the tryout, they used to advertise that at Nitro 'Hey call this number if you want to be a pro-wrestler.' So I called in one day, told my dad and he got me a ticket and he sends me out there," Sonnen said. "It was right after my sophomore year in college and it was a tryout. Sarge was still running it, I was in great shape, all American that was in great shape. I can't tell you how difficult it was. Only me and two other guys made it through while everyone was done the very first day."

On the mega-boxing match on Showtime PPV between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor: "Mayweather better win and he better do it really quickly and really dominantly," Sonnen said. "You got a guy whose never lost at boxing against a guy who has never boxed and if this story ends any other way than absolute destruction and the entire integrity of the sport of boxing takes a huge blow and they cannot afford that right now."

Check out the complete Chael Sonnen interview at YouTube.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.