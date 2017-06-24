Cody Rhodes Talks About The Bullet Club's Purpose

Sponsored Links



Prior to his showdown against Christopher Daniels for the ROH World Championship at "ROH: Best in the World 2017" this weekend, former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke with ROHWrestling.com for an interview.

During the discussion, Cody, who is now the new ROH World Champion after defeating Daniels at the ROH PPV last night, spoke with the official ROH website about The Bullet Club's purpose.

"I don't think enough people are paying attention to the addition of Marty [Scurll], because he brings a completely different demographic," said Cody. "I don't look at Bullet Club as a group of friends or a band of brothers. I look at Bullet Club as a unit of individuals who are acting for the good of the unit. It's really easy to all get along when you're basically printing money."

Cody continued, "The Hot Topic deal that The Young Bucks were able to pioneer -- we're basically printing money. I think the element between us all of being the best is what binds us. There are casualties sometimes. Adam Cole pushed his luck. He got out of line and he's no longer in our circle."

Check out the complete Cody Rhodes interview at ROHWrestling.com.