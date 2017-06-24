Austin Aries Talks About Being A Skeptic, Getting Into Vegan Lifestyle & More

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 24, 2017 - 4:13pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Austin Aries recently spoke with ESPN.com about his diet to promote his new book, "Food Fight: My Plant Powered Journey From The Bingo Halls To The Big Time." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On being a skeptic at heart: "I'm kind of a skeptic at heart. Even information that maybe backs the things I like to think are true, I still want to make sure that I'm not being blind to that. We live in a world with fake news being put out there. You don't really know what to trust, and it's a real danger to society."

On getting into the vegan lifestyle: "It really started off as simple as a guy that I was traveling with just saying, 'Hey, red meat and pork is really not good for you.' That simple. I started asking questions. It just came a point in my life where I was trying to figure out who I was. I was inquisitive learning about the world, kind of exploring, and seeds were planted that kind of just took bloom. I think that once I started connecting dots of where my food was coming from and the reality of that, as opposed to maybe what you think it is as a little kid, and the realities of how my food was getting to my plate and what the real effects of that are. When I started connecting those dots, I couldn't disconnect them. I couldn't put my head back in the sand, and I wanted to know more."

On his main sources of protein: "As far as the protein thing, I think this is really for any of the boys or the ladies on the road, is that it's always about being prepared, because our schedule is so crazy. A lot of times our choices at midnight or one in the morning aren't going to be good no matter what you eat. They make plant-based protein powders, no different than the stuff they make out of whey protein. I'm also a big fan of lentils. You can get precooked packages of lentils -- I think the ones I have contain over 40 grams of protein. It's just having those in case you're in a pinch and you can't find a good café or a Whole Foods or a place where you can get the food that you need. Always have something -- protein bars, some snacks and always plenty of bananas."

Check out the complete Austin Aries interview at ESPN.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.