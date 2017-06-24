Bruce Prichard Talks About The Undertaker's WWE Debut, Helping Impact Wrestling

Sponsored Links



Impact Wrestling's Bruce Prichard recently appeared as a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling Podcast for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On what Slammiversary XV means to the future of Impact Wrestling: "I've got to tell you that I am more excited looking at Slammiversary as the first day of IMPACT Wrestling's life. Just looking back on the last 15 years of TNA there is a lot of history and a lot of people didn't think it would last 15 years and it is more of a launching pad to go forward for another 15 years at that is the exciting part."

On his return to Impact Wrestling helping the promotion enjoy a revival in the product: "It is absolutely incredible. My partner and I started the podcast and I had said that nobody wants to listen to me talk for three minutes much less three hours and the response has been overwhelming. From that response came the invitation to kind of help out at IMPACT Wrestling and consult with them and be an on air character for these guys and have some fun. I've got to tell you that it is a lot more than I bargained for and I am having an absolute blast. The response has been incredible thus far."

On his association with the introduction of The Undertaker to WWE and if he anticipated "The Dead Man" having the level of success he would go on to accomplish: "I would like to say yes and that I saw him as a huge star and someone that would really be big but I don't think anybody anticipated the icon status that he's achieved. That is all him and I am extremely proud of him and very proud to be associated with that legacy. That is something I point to with pride and pretty happy to be a part of."

