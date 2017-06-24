Pete Dunne To Defend WWE UK Title At ICW Event In Glasgow On 7/29

On Saturday, Insane Championship Wrestling announced via social media that WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will be defending his title at an upcoming ICW event.

In what will be his first defense of the U.K. Title outside of WWE, Dunne will be defending the gold at ICW's upcoming event on July 29th in Glasgow.

Check out the tweet below to see the announcement. For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.




