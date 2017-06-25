Backstage Rumors: Officials Happy with Carmella, Shane McMahon Missing MITB

Sponsored Links



-- According to sources, several WWE officials are happy with the work Carmella has done since being called up from NXT, and there is a good chance that she will be rewarded with an ongoing push for the balance of 2017.

-- Specifically, there was said to be a significant favorable reaction to Carmella's promo on Smackdown after Money in the Bank and the general feeling was that she did an excellent job on the mic.

-- Shane McMahon was absent from Money in the Bank reportedly due to the simple fact that it was Father's Day and he wanted to spend it with his kids. This apparently had some people raising their eyebrows as they felt that it didn't look good for the PPV to have both the GM - Daniel Bryan - and the Commissioner Shane both missing the event.