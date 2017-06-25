Backstage Rumors: Officials Happy with Carmella, Shane McMahon Missing MITB

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 25, 2017 - 3:03am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to sources, several WWE officials are happy with the work Carmella has done since being called up from NXT, and there is a good chance that she will be rewarded with an ongoing push for the balance of 2017.

-- Specifically, there was said to be a significant favorable reaction to Carmella's promo on Smackdown after Money in the Bank and the general feeling was that she did an excellent job on the mic.

-- Shane McMahon was absent from Money in the Bank reportedly due to the simple fact that it was Father's Day and he wanted to spend it with his kids. This apparently had some people raising their eyebrows as they felt that it didn't look good for the PPV to have both the GM - Daniel Bryan - and the Commissioner Shane both missing the event.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.