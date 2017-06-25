Maryse Says There Is "A Lot Of Truth" In Her Feud With Nikki Bella

Sponsored Links



As noted, Maryse, Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres appeared as guests on the latest edition of the WWE Network original series, "Table For 3."

During the episode, which is called "Divas Champion Club," Maryse spoke about the level of success she has enjoyed with her husband Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz, this time around in WWE, as well as the Women's Revolution in pro wrestling.

Below are some of the highlights of what Maryse discussed during her appearance on the show, which you can watch now by subscribing to the WWE Network.

On her current run with The Miz on WWE TV and how she would have never predicted the amount of success they would have this time around: "There's a lot of truth and everything that has been happening is 100% the way it is. To be able to come out and tell the story, yeah. I always say karma is a thing that is real. The biggest positive for me is definitely working with Mike [Mizanin] and we just complement each other so well and we do great together. And you see where we were when we first started at the WrestleMania last year, this year, I mean, thank you, we're doing so well. If you would have asked me before, five years ago, even when I came back last year, I would have told you 'no.'"

On the Women's Revolution in pro wrestling and WWE, and how you should remember your place in history: "It's funny that everyone talks about Women's Revolution and I'm the first one to be behind all of them and be with them, but you can't forget that behind every Women's Revolution, there was a pack of women before them and before every single generation fought for something." Maryse continued, "the Women's Revolution has been going on for years prior. It didn't just start last year or two or three years ago. It [has] been a fight for us for a long time. We had amazing matches. On live events, we would have 20 minutes. When we get to television, we get [four minutes with entrances], so you're trying to relate to a crowd and you can't really relate because you don't have the chance they do. I'm glad that they're taking that chance."

"Everyone plays their part and you just chip away at it. And then, the next generation chips away. And then, the next generation chips away. And eventually, it breaks and they say, 'okay' and they see that it's something worth investing in. So I think it's fair to say that every generation did their part."

Check out the complete episode of "Table For 3" featuring Maryse, Kelly Kelly and Eve Torres via the WWE Network.