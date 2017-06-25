Becky Lynch On An All-Women's Royal Rumble, Watching Styles & Zayn Backstage

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 25, 2017 - 11:57am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Amarillo Globe-News for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On a women's Royal Rumble match: "I think there will definitely be a time where the women get their own Royal Rumble. When you look at the fact that in July there is the Mae Young Classic taking place between 32 women. Then you have the women in NXT and the women on both brands. I think it's a year or two away from having our own Royal Rumble, then maybe our tag titles. The sky is the limit."

On watching AJ Styles and Sami Zayn wrestle in the ring while she's in the backstage area: "A.J. Styles and Sami Zayn. They're both so good. A.J. can do anything. He can do crazy flips but it's his in-between. His timing and pacing is perfect. I've never watched an A.J. match and said 'That's boring.' He's such a great storyteller. Then Sami Zayn. Wow, there is no one that can get that sympathy. He's so great to watch because he's so agile."

On breaking James Ellsworth's arm: "You know I am. I can't wait to get my hands on him. I'm hoping for Summerslam. I'm hoping to fight him there in a cage match or something."

Check out the complete Becky Lynch interview at Amarillo.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.