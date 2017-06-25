Daniel Bryan Teases Return To ROH, Update On His WWE Contract Status

Sponsored Links



As noted, former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes captured the Ring Of Honor World Championship by defeating former title-holder Christopher Daniels at this past Friday night's ROH: Best in the World 2017 pay-per-view.

Following his title victory in the pay-per-view main event, Rhodes took to social media, writing, "The Prince just became a King ...and we march on everybody."

Shortly after posting the tweet, WWE SmackDown Live General Manager and former ROH World Champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson and American Dragon) took to his own Twitter account to post a response to Rhodes, one that has the social media world buzzing.

"Side note, if you hold the Ring of Honor title [for] 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18," wrote Bryan. "Be forewarned!"

According to multiple sources, Daniel Bryan has "a little over a year" remaining on his WWE contract. For a detailed backstage update on Bryan's current WWE contract situation, click here.

