Report: Alberto El Patron & Paige Break Up In Orlando This Weekend

It looks like Alberto El Patron and Paige have called it quits -- with each other, this time.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that the couple broke up while in Orlando on Saturday evening.

According to the report, El Patron said "enough is enough" and knew it was time to break up.

The breakup is interesting, as both wrestlers posted the following on their official Instagram pages on Saturday.

Water park time here in Orlando!!! with the family!!! Thank you @realjeffjarrett making the family so happy and hooking us up with VIP..Having so much fun!! #familystickstogether A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT