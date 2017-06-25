Report: Alberto El Patron & Paige Break Up In Orlando This Weekend

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 25, 2017 - 3:35pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like Alberto El Patron and Paige have called it quits -- with each other, this time.

Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com is reporting that the couple broke up while in Orlando on Saturday evening.

According to the report, El Patron said "enough is enough" and knew it was time to break up.

The breakup is interesting, as both wrestlers posted the following on their official Instagram pages on Saturday.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.