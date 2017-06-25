John Morrison Recalls Time Chris Benoit Kicked The Miz Out Of WWE Locker Room

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar and current Lucha Underground star John Morrison (Johnny Mundo) was recently interviewed by Kevin Gill to promote his new movie.

During the discussion, Morrison recalled the time in WWE where Chris Benoit kicked The Miz out of the locker room.

"Miz was on Tough Enough 4 - which was the live SmackDown one - and I was on [Tough Enough] 3 and in between those two there was maybe a four year gap," said Morrison. "It was quite a long time. I had already kind of had solid relationships with the guys on the roster and I remember 'The Miz eating chicken' incident. I think he was eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's bag. And [Chris] Benoit saw him and kicked him out of the locker room. Forever. Like, completely kicked him out of the locker room."

Morrison continued, "I remember hearing about it - and I was on the other show - then the Benoit tragedy occurred and six or eight months after that, Miz had still been changing in the hall, he didn't really know what to do, because the rule is whoever kicks you out of the locker room has to be the one to invite you back in. So, he didn't know what to do. In that case, I think [Undertaker] might have done this. At one point, said something like 'Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?' Then [Miz] explained the story and he invited [Miz] back in."

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes. Check out the John Morrison interview clip above or at YouTube.com.