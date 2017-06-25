WWE Live Event Results (6/24/17) - Vancouver, BC (Seth Rollins Replaces Nakamura)

Sponsored Links

Thanks to rajah.com reader Matty Dutton for sending this in: Uso's def. Breezango & New Day to retain the Tag Titles Luke Harper def. Aiden English Mojo . Sin Cara . American Alpha def. The Ascension . Primo . Erick Rowan Natalya def. Charlotte Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn and Rusev to retain the US Title Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Carmella Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal via DQ . Jinder retains the WWE Championship Note: Shinsuke Nakamura was originally scheduled to face Jinder Mahal for the title at the house show, but from what we understand, was unable to make it to Canada likely due to travel issues. We'll have later on exact details.





