WWE Live Event Results (6/24/17) - Vancouver, BC (Seth Rollins Replaces Nakamura)

Submitted by rajah.com on June 25, 2017 - 6:42pm
Thanks to rajah.com reader Matty Dutton for sending this in:

Uso's def. Breezango & New Day to retain the Tag Titles

Luke Harper def. Aiden English

Mojo . Sin Cara . American Alpha def. The Ascension . Primo . Erick Rowan

Natalya def. Charlotte

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn and Rusev to retain the US Title

Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger

Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Carmella

Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal via DQ . Jinder retains the WWE Championship

Note: Shinsuke Nakamura was originally scheduled to face Jinder Mahal for the title at the house show, but from what we understand, was unable to make it to Canada likely due to travel issues. We'll have later on exact details.




