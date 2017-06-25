WWE Live Event Results (6/24/17) - Vancouver, BC (Seth Rollins Replaces Nakamura)[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to rajah.com reader Matty Dutton for sending this in:
Uso's def. Breezango & New Day to retain the Tag Titles
Luke Harper def. Aiden English
Mojo . Sin Cara . American Alpha def. The Ascension . Primo . Erick Rowan
Natalya def. Charlotte
Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn and Rusev to retain the US Title
Baron Corbin def. Tye Dillinger
Naomi and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Carmella
Seth Rollins def. Jinder Mahal via DQ . Jinder retains the WWE Championship
Note: Shinsuke Nakamura was originally scheduled to face Jinder Mahal for the title at the house show, but from what we understand, was unable to make it to Canada likely due to travel issues. We'll have later on exact details.