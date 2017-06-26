Cody Rhodes Responds To Daniel Bryan's "Challenge" For ROH World Title

Sponsored Links



As noted, Daniel Bryan teased an in-ring return in Ring Of Honor in a response to the new ROH World Champion Cody Rhodes on Twitter.

Rhodes reacted to the comments on a new interview this week with Sports Illustrated's "Extra Mustard" blog.

"I don't think it was a challenge, just fun," said Rhodes. "Daniel Bryan remains one of my friends."

Cody continued, "Final Countdown would be a welcomed tune, even as a competitor. I have always looked up to Dan. It would be major, major box office for all involved."

