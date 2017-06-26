Paul Heyman Says Lesnar Is Calling Out Joe On RAW: "Looking For A Fight"

As noted, tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Los Angeles, California is scheduled to feature another face-to-face showdown between reigning WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and his next challenger, Samoa Joe.

On Monday afternoon, Lesnar's "advocate," Paul Heyman, took to social media to announce that his "client" is planning on "calling out Samoa Joe" and that he is "looking for a fight."

"TONIGHT ... MY client Brock Lesnar will call out Samoa Joe," wrote Heyman via his official Twitter page. "Los Angeles, STAPLES Center ... enjoy the anticipation."

Heyman concluded, "Brock's looking [for] a fight!"

