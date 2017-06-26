Video: Preview Of Tonight's WWE Ride Along With Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
As noted, a new episode of the show "WWE Ride Along" will premiere this evening on the WWE Network following tonight's edition of WWE RAW.
The special guests for this week's show will be former best friends and bitter rivals, Chris Jericho and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens.
Featured above is a preview of tonight's WWE Ride Along featuring Jericho and Owens.