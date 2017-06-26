Stephanie McMahon In Adweek's "Most Powerful Women In Sports" List For 2017

WWE sent out the following press release on Monday to promote the fact that Stephanie McMahon is featured in Adweek's "Most Powerful Women In Sports" list for 2017.
Stephanie McMahon featured in Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports list
Adweek recognized WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon as one of the 35 most powerful women in sports in its second-annual list for WWE's focus on female competitors.
" 'Divas' are dead, and 'superstars' are born, thanks to McMahon, who retired the old-school name for WWE's women grapplers and replaced it with the same title 'superstars' given to the sport's male competitors," Adweek contributor T.L.Stanley wrote.
Stephanie, who also appeared on the 2016 list, is featured alongside such sports luminaries as Lisa Borders, president of the WNBA, Dawn Hudson, chief marketing officer of the NFL, and Kim Ng, SVP of baseball operations for MLB.
To see the full list, visit Adweek.com. The latest issue of Adweek is available now.
