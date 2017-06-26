WWE Confirms Lonzo Ball & Family to Appear on Tonight's Raw

Via WWE's App and their website:

The Miz has scored perhaps his biggest guests yet for tonight’s edition of “Miz TV”: Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Lonzo Ball and his father LaVar, as well as his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo. The always outspoken Ball patriarch will surely have a lot to say when he steps foot into The A-Lister’s domain, but can Miz keep Dean Ambrose away long enough to follow through on the interview?




