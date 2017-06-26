Spoiler for Women's Match on Tonight's Raw

Sponsored Links



-- According to pwinsider.com, there are plans tonight to have a Gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender to Alexa Bliss' Women's title.

-- With Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Mickie James and possibly even Alicia Fox eligible to participate, it remains to be seen which of these women, if not all, will be competing.

-- It is assumed that the winner will face Bliss at Great Balls of Fire in two weeks.