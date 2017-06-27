Current Lineup for WWE Great Balls of Fire[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- After last night's Raw, there are five confirmed matches for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV, to be held on July 9 live from Dallas, TX:
Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
Ambulance Match
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt
-- Other potential matches include Goldust vs. R-Truth, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor vs. Samson Elias. There will also likely be a tag team title match.