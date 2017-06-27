Current Lineup for WWE Great Balls of Fire

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 27, 2017 - 2:09am
-- After last night's Raw, there are five confirmed matches for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV, to be held on July 9 live from Dallas, TX:

    WWE Universal Title Match
    Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe

    WWE Raw Women's Title Match
    Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

    Ambulance Match
    Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

    WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
    Neville vs. Akira Tozawa

    Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

-- Other potential matches include Goldust vs. R-Truth, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor vs. Samson Elias. There will also likely be a tag team title match.




