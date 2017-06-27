Current Lineup for WWE Great Balls of Fire

Sponsored Links



-- After last night's Raw, there are five confirmed matches for the upcoming Great Balls of Fire PPV, to be held on July 9 live from Dallas, TX:

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Akira Tozawa Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt

-- Other potential matches include Goldust vs. R-Truth, The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor vs. Samson Elias. There will also likely be a tag team title match.