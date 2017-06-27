Smackdown Preview: Women's MITB, Naomi vs. Lana, Corbin vs. Zayn, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the preview for tonight's Smackdown Live:

Second-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to take place tonight on SmackDown LIVE

With Ellsworth’s meddling out of the equation, will Carmella be able to retrieve the coveted contract again, or will one of the other four Superstars be calling themselves Ms. Money in the Bank?

Naomi and Lana face off in SmackDown Women’s Championship rematch

Will Lana prove she can hang with SmackDown LIVE’s best and make the most of her title opportunity, or will Naomi make The Ravishing Russian feel the glow?

Sami Zayn battles Baron Corbin on SmackDown LIVE

Will Zayn continue his winning streak against The Lone Wolf, or will Corbin make sure that Zayn meets his End of Days?

The Hype Bros battle The Usos for a chance to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Hype Bros will get an opportunity to prove themselves tonight when they face the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, in non-title action.