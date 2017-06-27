Several Former "Divas" Backstage at Raw; WWE Statement on Ball Family Segment

Sponsored Links



-- The following former WWE divas/women were backstage at Raw last night in LA:

Christy Hemme

Torrie Wilson

Candice Michelle

Eve Torres

Lilian Garcia

Sharmell

-- As seen on last night's Raw, the Ball family - LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo appeared during Miz TV and what was supposed to be a fun segment, quickly went off the rails once LaVar got the mic. At one point, LaMelo used what appeared to be a racial slur: "beat that n*ggas *ss" with a live microphone in his hand.

-- WWE released a statement to the LA Times stating:

"The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."