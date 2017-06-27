Several Former "Divas" Backstage at Raw; WWE Statement on Ball Family Segment

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 27, 2017 - 10:13am
-- The following former WWE divas/women were backstage at Raw last night in LA:

  • Christy Hemme
  • Torrie Wilson
  • Candice Michelle
  • Eve Torres
  • Lilian Garcia
  • Sharmell

-- As seen on last night's Raw, the Ball family - LaVar, Lonzo and LaMelo appeared during Miz TV and what was supposed to be a fun segment, quickly went off the rails once LaVar got the mic. At one point, LaMelo used what appeared to be a racial slur: "beat that n*ggas *ss" with a live microphone in his hand.

-- WWE released a statement to the LA Times stating:

    "The inappropriate language used by a guest during the 'Miz TV' segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE's values."



