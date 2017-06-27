Undertaker & Michelle McCool Anniversary Pics, HHH Sends Replica WWE Belts

Sponsored Links



- Not only did the NBA's Golden State Warriors receive special custom WWE Championship belts for their NBA Finals victory this year, the Boca Juniors also received some gold from WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque for winning their 32nd Argentine title this year. "The Game" tweeted the following on Sunday:

- WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool celebrated their seven-year anniversary on Monday. McCool took to social media, posting the following photo on her official Instagram page of the happy couple enjoying a nice banana.