Undertaker & Michelle McCool Anniversary Pics, HHH Sends Replica WWE Belts

Submitted by Matt Boone on June 27, 2017 - 3:00pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Not only did the NBA's Golden State Warriors receive special custom WWE Championship belts for their NBA Finals victory this year, the Boca Juniors also received some gold from WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque for winning their 32nd Argentine title this year. "The Game" tweeted the following on Sunday:

- WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool celebrated their seven-year anniversary on Monday. McCool took to social media, posting the following photo on her official Instagram page of the happy couple enjoying a nice banana.

#7years

A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.