Backstage Reaction to LaMelo Ball Using Racial Slur on TV

Sponsored Links



-- The backstage reaction to the Ball family segment on Miz TV was not positive, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. When LaMelo dropped the "N" bomb, Meltzer says they were some very unhappy people in the back, with chaos ensuing and officials freaking out.

-- Reportedly WWE Executive VP of Television Production Kevin Dunn and CEO Vince McMahon were the ones backstage who were most clearly displeased.

-- While it is assumed most people might not have even heard the inappropriate language on TV, WWE was forced to issue a public apology.