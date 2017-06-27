Eva Marie On The Rock Giving Her Advice, Possible WWE Or Total Divas Return

Sponsored Links



Eva Marie recently spoke with the folks at Too Fab to promote her acting debut in the new film, "Inconceivable." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson giving her acting advice: "Yes, he's awesome. I literally couldn't ask for a better mentor. He's done exactly what I'm trying to do, he gets it. Going into an audition or putting yourself on tape, it's not the easiest thing to do especially because an audition is usually a camera and one person and then you have to bring to life this character. His advice to me is do the work, always put 110% effort into whatever it is that I'm doing, especially when it comes to these auditions and bringing these characters to life.

"And then, be yourself when you walk into the room, never change. Leave it all in there. Once you're done, walk out and you're onto the next. That's what I've really tried to carry throughout the process of going in for auditions, and not taking anything too personal because there's so many factors that come into people getting roles, whether it's not the right look or doesn't have the right accent or wrong color hair. The list goes on, so you gotta take it lightly and move on."

On whether or not she would return to WWE: "Oh my goodness, for sure. WWE, for me, is where it all started. You never know, I could show up on a Monday Night Raw, I could come down to SmackDown Live and snatch that title real quick. Never leave me out, you never know what's creeping around the corner, if you know what I mean."

On whether or not she would return to Total Divas: "You never know. It's definitely a possibility. I love that show and I think everybody needs a little bit of Natalie Eva Marie in their life, so why not spread it everywhere."

