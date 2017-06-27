John Cena On 7/4 Free Agent Return: "A Lot To Prepare For, A Lot To Celebrate"[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
On Tuesday, John Cena continued hyping his upcoming return to WWE as a "Free Agent" on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live in Phoenix, Arizona.
Cena took to social media today, writing a post on his official Instagram page to promote his long-awaited WWE return on 7/4.
It's worth noting that today marks the 15-year anniversary of Cena's WWE television debut back in 2002.
"One week until [SmackDown Live] in Phoenix," wrote Cena. "One week until July 4th. A lot to prepare for, a lot to celebrate."
Cena concluded, "It's almost time WWE."
Join us here on 7/4 for live coverage of SmackDown Live featuring the "Free Agent" return of John Cena!