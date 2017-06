Sponsored Links



-- Last night's Raw viewership dipped below 3 million viewers again, with an average audience of 2.976 million, down from last week's 3.09 million.

-- The hourly numbers were:

* Hour One - 2.887 million

* Hour Two - 3.092 million

* Hour Three - 2.951 million

-- The only unusual trend last night was that the first hour was the lowest rated of the show, whereas usually it's the last hour.