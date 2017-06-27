Report: Jinder Mahal & Randy Orton to Wrestle in a "Punjabi Prison" Match at Battleground

Sponsored Links



-- As we previously noted, the backstage rumor was that WWE will be bringing back the Punjabi Prison for an upcoming match between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal. This gimmick match has only been used by WWE twice before.

-- According to pwinsider.com, that match will be happening at Battleground as the company has taken the structure out of storage and is cleaning and repairing it in anticipation of the PPV match next month after discussions have been ongoing for several weeks.

-- For those not familiar with what a Punjabi Prison is, it is basically two cages - one smaller within a bigger one - made out of bamboo. The inner cage has four doors and each one can only be opened by a referee at the request of one of the wrestlers. The door can only be opened for 60 seconds during which the other wrestler can try and prevent his opponent from escaping after which time it cannot be requested to be opened again. If all the doors end up closed and no one is able to escape into the bigger cage, they must climb out over the top. Once outside the smaller cage but inside the bigger one, the only way out is to climb over the top and thus, win the match.

-- WWE Battleground takes place on July 23 in Philadelphia, PA.