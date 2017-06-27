Impact Announces MMA Star Will Be In Lashley's Corner At Slammiversary

Sponsored Links



On Tuesday, it was announced that MMA fighter Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal will be in the corner of fellow Bellator MMA fighter Bobby Lashley when he takes on Alberto El Patron (who will have his legendary father, Dos Caras in his corner) at this Sunday's Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

It's worth noting that Lawal signed a deal with Impact Wrestling back in 2012 with intentions of doing both pro wrestling and MMA fighting, similar to how Lashley mixes both careers. However, after making a few appearances with the company while training to become an in-ring competitor, King Mo's run with Impact Wrestling ended up getting wrapped up in 2015.

Check out the video above at approximately the 22-minute mark for the announcement of King Mo joining Bobby Lashley in his corner at this Sunday's Slammiversary XV pay-per-view.

