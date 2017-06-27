WWE Celebrates Cena's 15-Year Anniversary, WWE 2K18 Behind-The-Scenes Video

- Featured above via WWE's official YouTube channel is a special behind-the-scenes look at Seth Rollins' shoot for the trailer for the new WWE 2K18 video game.

- WWE celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the WWE television debut of longtime top WWE Superstar John Cena on Tuesday. The promotion posted the following on their official Twitter page to honor Cena's anniversary just one week before he makes his return as a "free agent" at the special July 4th episode of SmackDown Live in Phoenix, Arizona.




