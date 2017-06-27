Sasha Banks & Alexa Bliss Exchange Insults Ahead Of Upcoming WWE PPV Match

Sponsored Links



Despite rumors to the contrary, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was not calling out Alison Brie of the new Netflix series GLOW during Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, but instead she was referring to fellow WWE Superstar and reigning RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

"The Boss" is the new number one contender to the title and will be challenging Bliss for the Women's Title at the upcoming WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view in July.

On her official Twitter page late Monday evening / early Tuesday morning, Banks wrote, "I ain't scared of no little girl who plays wrestler. #LegitBoss #ThisAintHollywood."

Shortly thereafter, Bliss wrote the following response on her Twitter page.

"Says Whatever for attention I guess... like a boss #Champ."

WWE Great Balls Of Fire airs live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 9th. Join us here on 7/9 for live results coverage of the show!

