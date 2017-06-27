More Backstage News on Miz TV Segment & WWE Officials Immediate Response

Sponsored Links



-- In a followup to the post about WWE officials' reaction to the Ball family segment, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Vince McMahon actually was a little baffled at what was going on and didn't really grasp what had happened and it was Kevin Dunn who was absolutely losing his mind.

-- Also, it is being said that all the members of the Ball family were originally supposed to sit at ringside during the six-man tag team match that immediately followed Miz TV, but after the train wreck that ensued, they were immediately yanked and taken to the back. Dean Ambrose was also told to go out earlier than expected to stop the carnage and as a result was almost laughing when he went out.