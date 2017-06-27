Live WWE SmackDown Results Now In Progress (6/27)

Sponsored Links



The June 27th, 2017 edition of WWE SmackDown airs live from the Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, CA.

- SmackDown opens up with GM Daniel Bryan coming out to the ring and asking the crowd if they're ready for a great night tonight. Bryan says he's proud of the evolution of the women's division on SmackDown, and he promotes Naomi vs. Lana for the Women's title, and then the Money In The Bank rematch. Carmella interrupts and says she should still have the Money In The Bank briefcase, and Daniel Bryan has no right to take it from her. Daniel Bryan asks the crowd if they think he should cancel the match and give Carmella the briefcase back, and they boo. The crowd chants "Yes" for the Money In The Bank rematch tonight, which prompts James Ellsworth to interrupt. Ellsworth says the fans make him sick and they are the villains, controlling their "stupid puppet" Daniel Bryan. Ellsworth says Bryan is just as pathetic as the fans, and he no longer looks up to Bryan. Ellsworth says Bryan isn't a man now, he's a gutless, spineless, coward who has no grapefruits to cut it in the ring so he made up a hokey injury. Bryan says he should just fire Ellsworth, but tonight it's not about him it's about the real wrestlers of SmackDown. Bryan says not only is he going to ban Ellsworth from ringside, but he's banned from the entire arena. Security comes down and forcibly removes Ellsworth. Bryan wishes Carmella good luck tonight then leaves.

- The Hype Bros are shown backstage getting ready to come out to the ring.

- The Usos def. The Hype Bros: If The Hype Bros win, they get a shot at The Usos' tag title. Mojo clotheslines Jey to the outside early on, then tags in Ryder who hits a suicide dive onto both Usos at ringside. On the way back in the ring, Jey boots Ryder in the face to take control of things. We cut to commercial, and when we come back we see Jimmy Uso get the victory with a frog splash off the top rope. After the match, The New Day comes down the ramp. They cut a promo saying they're proud of The Usos for winning a match instead of running away from it. Big E starts to cut Booker T's classic "Hulk Hogan, we comin' for you..." promo, but Xavier cuts him off. The New Day and The Usos get into a rhyming battle which ends with The New Day's music hitting and the Usos walking away.

- Tamina is backstage warming up for later tonight.

- In the latest edition of The Fashion Files, Tyler Breeze and Fandango have The Ascension in an interrogation room. Fandango tries to bribe The Ascension with tickets to an Eddie Money concert, but they decline. Breeze puts some water guns down on the table. The Ascension say it wasn't them, and while they're being interrogated someone trashes the Fashion Police's office outside. The Fashion Police realize it wasn't The Ascension, and the Ascension takes the tickets off the table and sneak off.

- Natalya is backstage warming up for the Money In The Bank match later.

- Naomi (c) def. Lana: Naomi's Women's Title is on the line in this one. Lana jumps Naomi before the bell, and the ref gives Naomi times to recover before starting the match. The bell sounds and Lana immediately hits her spinebuster finisher on Naomi for a two count. Naomi comes back with a kick to the head and a spit-legged moonsault for the win after a very short match.

- Becky Lynch does an interview backstage where she says she's confident that she'll be the first true women's Money In The Bank winner tonight.

- Aiden English is in the ring for a song but he's cut off by Orton's entrance music. Orton heads down to the ring and sits in a chair, then says into the mic that he's not leaving the ring until he gets what he wants. Orton says he wants a rematch for the WWE Title, and if he doesn't get it he's going to beat the hell out of Jinder Mahal in the locker room, the parking lot, the airport, then all over again next week. Orton gets ready to head to the back to look for Jinder, but he's interrupted by Shane McMahon. Shane steps in the ring and tells Orton that they're live and they can't have Orton threatening the safety of the WWE Champion. Orton says he doesn't care if he gets arrested or sued because Jinder disrespected his family and he has to pay the consequences. Orton asks Shane to make it easy and give him a rematch, instead of taking the hard way. Shane points out that The Singh Brothers crossed the line, but that Orton had used the same tactics in the past against Shane's own family. Shane says he knows how Orton feels and gives him the rematch at the Battleground pay-per-view. Shane says the stipulation will be chosen by Jinder Mahal. Orton says he doesn't care what the stipulation is because the WWE Title is coming back to him, which prompts Jinder Mahal to come out to the stage to interrupt.

