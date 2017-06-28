Match & Segment for Next Week's Smackdown + Announced Battleground Matches

Sponsored Links



-- WWE has announced that on next week's Smackdown, an Independence Battle Royal will take place and the winner of the match will challenge Kevin Owens for the US Title, presumably at Battleground.

-- Next week's Smackdown on 7/4 also features the return of John Cena.

-- Also announced for Battleground on July 23 is:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match for the WWE Title

* Usos vs. New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles