Tyson Kidd & Rusev Backstage at Smackdown; Lisa Marie Varon Denied

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on June 28, 2017 - 12:55pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Tyson Kidd was backstage at Smackdown Live last night. It was his first appearance at a WWE event since suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2015 in a match against Samoa Joe. Kidd is staying with WWE, being transitioned into a non-wrestling or office position with the company.

-- Rusev was also backstage at Smackdown, but obviously not used. It is unknown when he will be back on TV, but sources report that WWE still has "big plans" for him.

-- Lisa Marie Varon, known in WWE circles as Victoria, was also at the event last night. She indicated on Instagram that she wanted to go backstage after the women's MITB to congratulate the competitors but that the office denied her request and didn't allow her in the back.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.