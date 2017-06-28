Tyson Kidd & Rusev Backstage at Smackdown; Lisa Marie Varon Denied

Sponsored Links



-- Tyson Kidd was backstage at Smackdown Live last night. It was his first appearance at a WWE event since suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2015 in a match against Samoa Joe. Kidd is staying with WWE, being transitioned into a non-wrestling or office position with the company.

-- Rusev was also backstage at Smackdown, but obviously not used. It is unknown when he will be back on TV, but sources report that WWE still has "big plans" for him.

-- Lisa Marie Varon, known in WWE circles as Victoria, was also at the event last night. She indicated on Instagram that she wanted to go backstage after the women's MITB to congratulate the competitors but that the office denied her request and didn't allow her in the back.