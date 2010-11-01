Jerry Lawler Talks About Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan & How Much He Made at WrestleMania[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
Thanks to Glenn Moore for sending this in:
On the latest ‘Dinner With The King’, co-hosts Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore talk about The King’s feud with The Miz in 2010-11 for the WWE Championship. They also discuss possible returns to the ring for Kurt Angle and Daniel Bryan and those two, including King, being on the WWE ‘no-touch’ list.
When it comes to predicting which would be the first to get back in a WWE ring, Lawler says Angle would win that race. But The King goes on to explain what Angle and Bryan might be feeling with their current roles in WWE.
When talking about his feud with The Miz, which led to a WrestleMania 27 match against Michael Cole, Lawler reveals his WrestleMania match payday:
In this podcast, Lawler talks about LaVar Ball on Raw and also answers Cody Rhodes’ request to wrestle him sometime in the near future.
Below is the player for this week’s show: